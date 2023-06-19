Mahatma Gandhi English School Principal, Supervisor in ACB net in Nagpur

Nagpur: Principal and Supervisor of Mahatma Gandhi English School, Jaripatka in Nagpur, were arrested red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from the parents of a student on the promise of admission in an aided school run by Sindhu Education Society.

The accused have been identified as Diana Alexander Abraham (36), a resident of Martin Nagar, who is Principal of Mahatma Gandhi English School, Jaripatka, which has been affiliated to Sindhu Education Society; and Rekha Harshavardhan Mohite (62), a resident of Gayatri Nagar, Zingabai Takli, who is Supervisor of the school.

Advertisement

According to ACB, the complainant, a 38- year-old woman, a resident of Pachpaoli, lodged a complaint with ACB Nagpur against the accused persons. The woman in her complaint stated that Abraham and Mohite allegedly approached her claiming to have influence in the admission process. They promised to secure admission of her daughter in Class V at a government aided, 100 percent subsidised school of the Sindhu Education Society. In return, they demanded a bribe of Rs 9,000.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. The ACB officials confirmed the demand by visiting the school and later, planned a trap. On Saturday, the accused accepted the bribe amount of Rs 9,000 in the presence of the ACB sleuths at the office of the School in Jaripatka.

A case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Jaripatka Police Station.

Under the guidance of SP Rahul Maknikar, DySP Mahesh Chate, the action was carried out by DySP Anamika Mirzapure, PI Shivshankar Khedekar, Nitin Baligwar and staff including Ram Shastrakar, Karuna Sahare, Kanchan Gulbase, Asmita Mallerwar and Amol Bhakte.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday produced the Principal and Supervisor of Mahatma Gandhi English School in the court and obtained their one-day police custody remand. The accused Diana Alexander Abraham (36), held the position of Principal, while Rekha Harshavardhan Mohite (62), held the position of Supervisor at Mahatma Gandhi English School, Jaripatka, were trapped by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 9,000 from the parents of a student on the promise of admission in aided school of the society on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement