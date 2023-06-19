Police raid on Ambika Farm in Kalmeshwar, 3 arrested

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Nagpur Rural Police conducted a raid at Sakoon Villa House in Ambika Farm, Kalmeshwar, where an illegal liquor and hookah party was in progress. Young men and women were found to be participating in the party, which had been organized at the house.

Acting on information received by Inspector Omprakash Kokate of the Rural Crime Branch, the Nagpur Rural Police conducted a raid at Sakoon Villa House in Ambika Farm, Kalmeshwar. The raid revealed the presence of an illegal liquor and hookah party involving young men and women.

The police swiftly arrested three individuals during the operation. The accused were identified as Dipesh Gangaram Pashupulwar (27) and Roshan Kishan Maste (26), both residents of Mangalwari Sadar, Nagpur, and Tanmay Kailas Kevalramani (19), a resident of Jaripatka, Nagpur.

During the raid, the police seized a significant quantity of foreign liquor bottles valued at approximately Rs 37,000. Additionally, they confiscated a hookah pot, hookah-related materials, various flavors, and other goods estimated to be worth about Rs 55,000.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Kalmeshwar police for further legal proceedings. They will likely face charges related to the illegal possession and consumption of alcohol, as well as participation in an unauthorized party.

The raid was carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Ashish Singh Thakur, Rajeev Karmalwar, ASI Chandrashekhar Ghadekar, constables Pramod Tabhane, Dinesh Adhapure, Milind Nandurkar, NPC Rohan, Dakhore, Amrit Kinge, Ashutosh Lanjewar under the guidance of Inspector Omprakash Kokate.

