Bad news: CR reduces number of sleeper coaches in Nagpur-Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Exp

Nagpur: Middle class in the country is finding itself increasingly cut off from the nation’s lifeline thanks to the decision of Indian Railways to upgrade masses to air-conditioned travel. As part of a decision to cut down on sleeper coaches, the Central Railway has replaced six of them with third air-conditioned coaches in the popular Nagpur-Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express, media reports said.

The comfortable and superfast travel to the State capital is now going to burn a hole in the pockets of travellers due to Dynamic Fare; as demand rises, so does the fare. Since inception, the train has been running jam-packed, but post change in composition, now third air-conditioned coaches are half empty as availability is much more than demand.

Given the fact that Indians, and that too marginal and middle class, do not have deep pockets; sleeper coaches are the most preferred mode of travel. But, Central Railway has decided to ram down the new policy and sleeper coaches that used to range from eight to ten in Mail/Express trains are being replaced with third AC coaches. In Mumbai Duronto, the sleeper coaches are now just two. The change in composition of Duronto Express, Mumbai-bound and on return journey to Nagpur, came into effect from June 15 onwards.

A notification about the change in composition of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express was issued in February and as such, the change was put in motion much to the anguish of ordinary travellers. Mumbai Duronto and its pair train to Nagpur runs with a composition of 22 bogies and it previously had eight sleeper coaches that provided ample cushion to those who could not afford travel in air-conditioned coaches. Now as decided by the Board, the sleeper coaches, also called economy coaches, are replaced with third air-conditioned coaches, putting the common man in spot.

The present composition of Mumbai Duronto is one 1AC, three 2A, 15 3A, and 2 SL and one guard-cum-brake van.

Commenting on the situation, Basant Shukla, Secretary, Bhartiya Yatri Kendra (BYK), said this is a calculated game, Railways is now eyeing to book profit at cost of the common man. First they cut down the general bogies, there used to be four and now only two remains, and now they are hell bent on enmass replacement of sleeper coaches with third air conditioned coaches. One does not understand the idea behind forcing costly and unrequired travel choices on hapless travellers. Is it meant to bring in private players for operation of Mail/Express trains as an earlier attempt of the Central Government found no takers due to the large number of middle class travellers, questioned Shukla.

Echoing the view of common travellers, Brijbhushan Shukla of Rail Yatri Kendra, said the move is not good for those who have to travel with family, as the reduction in sleeper coaches means availability of seats is reduced. Also, with Dynamic Pricing coming into play, the ticket prices in Duronto are going to increase and one should not be surprised if they cost at par with AC class tickets. So even after paying a premium at par with AC, the passenger will still have to travel in sleeper bogie, provided they get the confirmed ticket.

Further, he added that already the booking position for the month of June reveals that the move to upgrade travellers’ choice by force has not found any takers. While the air conditioned bogies are showing vacant positions, the availability in sleeper bogies are showing waiting of 150 for remaining days in the month of June. So, whose gain is it in case the popular Duranto is going to run half empty?

