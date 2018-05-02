Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, May 31st, 2020
    Institutes can pass final-year college students on aggregate marks, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Mumbai: Announcing details on Mission Begin Again, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said final year college students in the state would be passed on the basis of an aggregate marking system. The move is likely to benefit nearly 5 lakh students.

    “Institutes must use the previous semester grades to pass the candidates. We don’t want the academic year of students to get wasted,” said Thackeray while addressing the public on a live video broadcast.

    COVID-19 outbreak had delayed final examinations in many states, including Maharashtra.

    However, it remains to be seen under what conditions the Centre approves this plan. Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 28 said all final year examinations across the country will be held at later dates.

    Education is on the concurrent list, meaning both the Centre and the states have power on matters pertaining to it. However, for awarding degrees, the University Grants Commission has the final say.

    In today’s address, the Maharashtra chief minister said that there is uncertainty around when examinations can be held.
    “Can examinations be held in June? No. Can they be held in July or August. I cannot say. Hence, students and their future should not suffer because of this,” he added.

    Thackeray said that any student who has a grievance with respect to the marks granted will be allowed to voluntarily appear for examinations at a later date.

