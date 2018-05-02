Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020

    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies

    A 53-year-old male patient, the first to undergo plasma therapy in Maharashtra passed away on 29th April, Dr Ravishankar, CEO Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai says.

    The Union health ministry has maintained that plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

    The comments by the ministry came in the midst of hope that plasma therapy could provide a possible cure from the coronavirus infection.

    The ministry said the therapy is at an experimental stage and that there is no evidence yet to support that it can be used as treatment for COVID-19.

    It is not immediately clear what prompted the government to strongly recommend against plasma therapy for the COVID-19 patients.

    On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the success of Delhi’s first case of plasma therapy and appealed to all people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma for the virus-infected patients.

    Following the appeal, a number of people who contracted the virus during the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the capital and recovered from it pledged to donate plasma for the treatment of other patients.

    Till the effectiveness of this mode of treatment is scientifically proven, its application except for research and clinical trial is illegal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said at a media briefing.


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    कलाकार, लोककलावंत, कारागीर तत्सम गरजुना आर्थिक मदत द्यावी.
    कलाकार, लोककलावंत, कारागीर तत्सम गरजुना आर्थिक मदत द्यावी.
    गावठी दारू हातभट्टीवर धाड, एका आरोपीसह १ लाखाचा माल जप्त
    गावठी दारू हातभट्टीवर धाड, एका आरोपीसह १ लाखाचा माल जप्त
    Hindi News
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    गोंदिया: 2 गज की दूरी.. है जरूरी !
    गोंदिया: 2 गज की दूरी.. है जरूरी !
    Trending News
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Featured News
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Trending In Nagpur
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    उमरेड में नागपूर से गए बैंक कर्मियों को झेलनी पड़ रही है अनेकों समस्याएं
    उमरेड में नागपूर से गए बैंक कर्मियों को झेलनी पड़ रही है अनेकों समस्याएं
    फेसबुक पर अपमानजनक फोटो और अपशब्द के मामले में शिक्षक पर मामला दर्ज
    फेसबुक पर अपमानजनक फोटो और अपशब्द के मामले में शिक्षक पर मामला दर्ज
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145