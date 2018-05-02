India records 35,043 Covid cases, 1147 deaths

And India’s numbers show no sign of decline. The total number of COVID19 cases in India rise to 35,043 (including 25,007 active cases, 1147 deaths, 8889 cured/discharged/migrated): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said. 73 deaths and 1993 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

The United States on Thursday recorded 29,625 new coronavirus cases, and 2,035 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 10,69,534 and the death toll stands at 63,001, CNN reported. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million people and killed at least 2,33,000 globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.