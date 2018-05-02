Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe

EOW yet to arrest a single accused involved in the scam

Nagpur: Weeks after city police booked 17 persons including two Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and five Assistant MVIs in Learning License scam at city Regional Transport Office (RTO), the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is yet to nab a single accused in this connection, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police, EOW, Shweta Khedekar to Nagpur Today.

“There are still many technical aspects which were left unresolved during the probe conducted by the Sitabuldi police. The probe of EOW is underway and we are not going to leave any stone unturned,” assured the DCP.

It may be recalled that, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had handed over the learning licence scam investigation to EOW from Sitabuldi police anticipating the special need since many persons involved were serving officials of RTO.

On the allegations of accused still working at RTO, the DCP asserted that, “Police have no authority over who works at RTO. The RTO administration is responsible weather they keep their employees or snap their tenure.”

Those who have been booked include MVIs Abhijeet Khare and Vilas Thengne, AMVIs Mangesh Rathore, Sanjivani Chopde, Shailesha Kopulla, Sanjay Pallewad and Mithun Dongre and two clerks, retired Office Superintendent Pradeep Lehgoankar and Deepali Bhoyar and eight touts Ashwin Savarkar, Rajesh Deshmukh, Ashish Bhoyar, Arun Lanjewar, Umesh Dhivdonde, Amol Pantawane, owner of Orange Infotech Pvt Ltd Jairam D’Souza and one of his employees.

Sitabuldi police had booked the all the accused under Sections 419, 420, 464, 465, 468, 471of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Sections 66 (C)(D) of Information Technology Act.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, social activist and city coordinator of Shivsena, Nitin Tiwari who brought this scam to fore said, “Despite Sitabuldi police booking 17 persons, no efforts were made by EOW to arrest them. All the nine RTO officials have been camping in city itself and waiting to file for anticipatory bail.”

He further added, “RTO had set up an e-system to issue licenses, user ID and password of the system were kept with officials only. The accused RTO officials gave the ID and passwords to the touts to commit crime. The touts had issued hundreds of licenses by accessing the system in connivance with the RTO officials,” Tiwari alleged.

