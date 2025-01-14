Nagpur Woman Constable Injured by Nylon Manja on Makar Sankranti

Advertisement













Nagpur: A woman police constable (WPC) from Sitabuldi Police Station suffered injuries on Tuesday after being struck by banned nylon manja while traveling to her duty station.

The incident occurred during the Makar Sankranti celebrations when the sharp nylon thread, used for kite flying, caused cuts on her nose. She was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, where she received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The use of nylon manja, which is prohibited due to its sharpness and potential to cause severe injuries, remains a significant safety concern despite the ban. The thread continues to endanger lives, particularly during the festival’s kite-flying activities.

To address these hazards, Nagpur Police have introduced measures such as installing safety wires on flyovers and recommending the use of safety arches for two-wheeler riders. Authorities have also reiterated their appeal to citizens to avoid using nylon manja and to follow safety guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.