Maharashtra withdraws lockdown relaxation norms

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew its lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and bPune regions, both coronavirus hotspots, and revised its last week’s guidelines prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state.

The curb on doorstep delivery of newspapers and magazines will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune city in view of the spread of coronavirus in these regions, the government said.

Lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions were withdrawn in view of a large number of people found commuting on April 20, it said.

In its April 18 notification, the government had prohibited door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines across the state even while saying that the print media is exempted from lockdown norms from April 20.

The move had invited criticism from print media houses and also the opposition.

Wherever door-to-door delivery of newspapers or magazines is done, it shall be with knowledge of the receiver. Personnel engaged in delivery shall wear mask, use hand sanitiser and follow social distancing norms, the government said in an order here.

However, given the extent of COVID-19 spread in the MMR and Pune Municipal Corporation areas, door-to-door delivery of newspapers or magazines is prohibited in these localities and also all containment zones, it said.

The MMR comprises Mumbai and parts of its adjoining districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

On April 18, the government had said door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will remain prohibited during the lockdown period.

In its Tuesday order, the government said other lockdown relaxations, meant for select activities, will not be applicable in the MMR and the Pune Metropolitan Region.

The government said the decision has been taken in view of a large number of people found commuting because of certain relaxations which came into force on April 20.