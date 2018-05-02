Maharashtra Unlock 5 guidelines: All you need to know

The Maharashtra state government on Wednesday announced new Unlock 5 guidelines for the people to follow amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. In the guidelines, the state government has stated that cinema halls and schools will remain closed in Maharashtra. The new guidelines have been issued in the state as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’, aiming to ease the flow of activities.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government metro rails will has been kept on the prohibited list of activities. However, all the hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate from October 5 onwards. The state government has clearly mentioned that these eatery place can not operate with more than 50 percent of their capacities.

Unlock 5 – Mah

Apart from that, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government relaxed the norms for all industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential services to operate. Among the major development, the state government stated that Indian Railways is likely to increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR region to meet increased demand.





