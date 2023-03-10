Maharashtra State Budget 2023 looks promising for Renewable Energy, Environment Sectors: Greens

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the state budget for 2023 on Thursday. The budget was based on the principle of ‘Panchamrut’ and dedicated to farmers, women, youth, employment, and the environment. Nagpur Today analysed the budget with the Green Vigil Foundation to explore what the budget has in store for the environment sector.

According to Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder of the Green Vigil Foundation, the state budget 2023 has given due importance to the environment sector. The budget has allotted 2294 crore to the Forest Department, 224 crore to the Environment & Climate Change Department, and 10919 crore for renewable energy. Furthermore, the state government is expected to invest 75000 crore in green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar, and wind energy sectors. Most importantly, the State government has revived and relaunched the Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II for helping farmers and raising the groundwater table.

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead of the Green Vigil Foundation, stated that the State Government has committed to plan strategies to achieve Net Zero status. The budget also includes solar installations in 20000 villages and a 500 KW green hydrogen plant in Bhusawal utilizing solar energy. Under the old vehicle scrapping strategy, 15-year-old government vehicles will be scrapped, and special subsidies will be provided for scrapping private vehicles between 8 to 15 years of age. The State Transport will procure 5150 electrical buses.

Mehul Kosurkar, Deputy Team Lead of the Green Vigil Foundation, said that the state budget proposes the protection of lakes and the creation of an Amrut Van with medicinal plants. The budget also proposes the establishment of an African Safari & Bird Park at Gorewada in Nagpur, which will boost eco-tourism.

The state budget 2023 appears to have a strong focus on the environment sector and sustainability. The allocation of funds towards renewable energy and the revival of the Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II for groundwater conservation are particularly noteworthy initiatives. The plans for solar installations, green hydrogen, and the scrapping of old vehicles indicate the state government’s commitment to reduce pollution and promote a cleaner environment.

