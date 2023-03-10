VTA and NRHA State Budget reaction

Well balanced State Budget – Shrawankumar Malu

DCM and State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a well balanced state budget for the year 2023-24, as it covers honorarium for the farmers, required boost for middle class and women getting much required attention. Allocation of Rs. 1,000 crores for Multi Modal Hub at Nagpur is wonderful news. Likewise women to get 50% discount in state transport buses, 1% discount on stamp duty. Allocation for expansion of Nagpur International Airport is welcome. Initiative for 700 Apla Dawakhana dispensaries in the entire state in the name of late Balasaheb Thackeray giving free treatment to the needy is much appreciated. Similarly scholarship for the students is a great initiative.

Tourism getting due attention – Tejinder Singh Renu

Allocation of Rs 300 crore for development of all five Jyotirlings in Maharashtra State was much required as we have already seen that infrastructure improvement at Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar Ujjain has attracted tourists in manifolds. An allocation for conservation of Forts in the state was much required. I wish someday Sitabuldi Fort in Nagpur also becomes a Tourist attraction with permission for tourists to visit throughout the year, without any restrictions. Gorewada International Zoo also getting allocation of funds for African Safari and Bird Park is a welcome initiative. Much more is required for Tourism boost in Maharashtra, as we have great potential to expand our tourist destinations, which will encourage more hotels and allied businesses, including employment opportunities.

Tejinder Singh Renu

President – Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA)

