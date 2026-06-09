Class 10 exams start on June 16 and end on June 30, while Class 12 exams continue until July 8

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued the hall tickets for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary examinations 2026. Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their admit cards from the official board website.

The Class 10 supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 16 to June 30, 2026. Exams will take place in two shifts, the morning shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The examinations will start with language papers and conclude with second or third language subjects.

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The Class 12 supplementary examinations will begin on June 16 and continue until July 8, 2026. These exams will also be held in two shifts, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination schedule will start with the English paper and end with General Knowledge and Information Technology subjects.

Students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the regular board examinations are eligible to appear for these supplementary exams.

How to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary hall ticket 2026

• Visit the official MSBSHSE website.

• Click on the Maharashtra SSC/HSC Hall Ticket 2026 link.

• Enter the required login details.

• Submit the information.

• The admit card will appear on the screen.

• Download and save it.

• Take a printout for examination purposes.

Candidates should carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket and keep a printed copy ready for the examination day.

For further updates and information, students can visit the official MSBSHSE website.

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