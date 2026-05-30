Maharashtra set to become first State with dedicated policy for single women

Landmark initiative aims to address social, economic and welfare concerns of widowed, divorced, separated and unmarried women

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind move in India, Maharashtra is set to introduce an exclusive policy for single women, marking a major step towards social inclusion and welfare-focused governance.

The State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the formation of a draft committee to prepare the “Single Women Policy”, aimed at ensuring social, economic, educational and health empowerment for single women across the State.

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The initiative, being spearheaded by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, seeks to create a dedicated framework that will help single women access government welfare schemes more effectively while addressing their long-standing concerns through focused policy intervention.

The policy is expected to benefit widows, divorced women, deserted women and unmarried women who often face social and economic challenges due to the absence of structured support systems. Once implemented, Maharashtra will become the first State in the country to introduce a standalone policy exclusively for single women.

The move also carries emotional and political significance as it takes forward a vision first conceptualised under the guidance of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Discussions around the policy had begun during his tenure, with detailed deliberations held at Sahyadri Guest House in November 2025 to chalk out a roadmap for the holistic development of single women in the state.

Following his demise, Tatkare continued to pursue the initiative, giving it administrative momentum. The constitution of the draft committee is now being seen as a concrete step towards translating that vision into reality.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Commissionerate, Pune, and will include senior officials from multiple departments, including education, social justice, labour, agriculture, tribal development, urban and rural development, skill development, health and legal services.

Officials said the committee will prepare a comprehensive draft policy by identifying gaps in existing schemes and recommending targeted measures for economic security, education access, healthcare support, legal assistance and skill-building opportunities for single women.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Tatkare said the policy would serve as a transformative framework for long-term empowerment. She noted that the vision outlined by Ajit Pawar would now take concrete shape under the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis, making Maharashtra a pioneer in recognising and addressing the specific needs of single women through a dedicated state policy.

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