Nagpur: Couple commits suicide as families oppose marriage

Nagpur: A 25-year-old youth and 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison as their families were opposed to their marriage. The incident occurred at Dumrikala village in Parseoni police station area of Nagpur district.

According to police, Sohan Rupchand Devdhagle (26) and Anjali (15) were in a relationship for the past one year. They wanted to marry but their family opposed their marriage, the police said. Sohan, on Sunday night, went to the house of the girl and told her mother that he wanted to marry Anjali. However, the mother disapproved the proposal saying her daughter is just 15-years-old.

Later, Sohan returned to his place. The police further informed that parents of Sohan and Anjali are farmers. When they went to the farm, Anjali came to the house of Sohan on Tuesday afternoon. They consumed poison and locked themselves in the bathroom of the house, police said.

The incident came to the fore when the mother of Sohan returned home from the farm. She noticed a foul smell in the house. As the door of the bathroom was closed from inside, she called neighbours who broke open the door only to find the two in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the hospital at Ramtek where doctors declared them brought dead. The cops are suspecting that the couple might have committed suicide as their families were not in favour of their marriage. A case of accidental death was registered by Parseoni police.