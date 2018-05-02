Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maharashtra reports increase in COVID numbers

    Mumbai/Nagpur: 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra on Friday. The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department.

    With 14 more deaths, the toll due to the infection has risen to 283. Country’s coronavirus case count has reached 23,077, with 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

    Zone of comfort: Three Maharashtra districts keep coronavirus at bay

    Dark clouds of the COVID-19 crisis have been hovering over hotspots like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, but then there are also azure skies covering its Wardha, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts which have not reported a single positive case of the infection yet.

    Administrations in these districts have ascribed the result to early preventive steps taken in view of the COVID-19 threat, strict adherence to social distancing, tracing and isolating people who have entered their jurisdiction from abroad and parts of the state and citizen cooperation. At the same time, the administrators of these Vidarbha districts said they are not being oblivious of the threat, but more vigilant every day in the face of the big challenge the disease has posed worldwide.

