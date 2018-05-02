Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 24th, 2020

    Local netas defying lockdown norms in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Showing a thumbs down to all the efforts made by administrative and police machinery to implement the lockdown, few local netas belonging to known political affiliations are ignoring the vital necessities of lockdown like social distancing, wearing masks and other guidelines issued by District Administration in order to contain the outrage of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) in the Second Capital of State.

    With numbers of cases rapidly increasing across the city, our elected politicians, who think that they can act according to their will and wish are often seen violating norms set by administration. Be it social distancing, avoiding mass gatherings or wearing masks in public, they have flaunted each and every essential norms with their sheer will.

    Congress gathering

    At a time when cases reached three digits mark on Nagpur, even authorities advise us against assembling at crowded places owing to the COVID-19 scare. However, we amused to see leaders from BJP and Congress violating COVID-19 guidelines set by Administration.

    BJP

    With the Central and State governments gone to the extent of invoking the Epidemic Disease Act to curb the spread of the virus borne disease, our Netas, including Ministers, MLA’s seem to have thrown caution to the wind, as noting at stake.

    Shubham Nagdeve

