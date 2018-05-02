Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Sep 28th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Maharashtra polls: Rs 1 crore seized from vehicle in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In run-up to the next month’s assembly elections in Maharashtra, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs. 1 crore cash from an SUV in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, personnel from Samta Nagar police station and EC officials flagged down the SUV on the Western Express Highway on Friday night and made the seizure, Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe said.

The model code of conduct is in place in Maharashtra where the single-phase elections will be held on October 21.

“Nine persons were inside the vehicle. We found Rs. 1 crore cash in denominations of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500,” he said.

The officer said the owner of the vehicle, identified as Amit Seth from Gujarat, claimed to have borrowed Rs. 20 lakh cash from a friend.

Amit Seth and eight others have been handed over to the Income Tax department for investigation, Mr Kasbe said.

Happening Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Nagpur Crime News
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Maharashtra News
प्रदेशाध्यक्ष् पदासाठी पक्षाने माझाच विचार करावा: आशिष देशमुख (Ashish Deshmukh)
प्रदेशाध्यक्ष् पदासाठी पक्षाने माझाच विचार करावा: आशिष देशमुख (Ashish Deshmukh)
विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी राज्यात ९६ हजार ६६१ मतदान केंद्रे
विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी राज्यात ९६ हजार ६६१ मतदान केंद्रे
Hindi News
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
उत्तर नागपुर से उमेदवारी दे पार्टी, फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नगरसेवक मनोज सांगोळे
उत्तर नागपुर से उमेदवारी दे पार्टी, फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नगरसेवक मनोज सांगोळे
Trending News
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Ashwin Mudgal transferred , Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Ashwin Mudgal transferred , Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Featured News
Army AIR Defence Centre Awarded with President’s Colour
Army AIR Defence Centre Awarded with President’s Colour
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Trending In Nagpur
NCP Wadi President, others join BJP
NCP Wadi President, others join BJP
प्रदेशाध्यक्ष् पदासाठी पक्षाने माझाच विचार करावा: आशिष देशमुख (Ashish Deshmukh)
प्रदेशाध्यक्ष् पदासाठी पक्षाने माझाच विचार करावा: आशिष देशमुख (Ashish Deshmukh)
Army AIR Defence Centre Awarded with President’s Colour
Army AIR Defence Centre Awarded with President’s Colour
निवडणूक खर्च निरीक्षक सुब्रा ज्योती चक्रवर्ती यांची माध्यम प्रमाणीकरण व सनियंत्रण समिती (एमसीएमसी) कक्षाला भेट
निवडणूक खर्च निरीक्षक सुब्रा ज्योती चक्रवर्ती यांची माध्यम प्रमाणीकरण व सनियंत्रण समिती (एमसीएमसी) कक्षाला भेट
Flood in Kanhan River: Water supply from Kanhan WTP to North, East & Central Nagpur affected* #Kanhan River Water level @275 meter.
Flood in Kanhan River: Water supply from Kanhan WTP to North, East & Central Nagpur affected* #Kanhan River Water level @275 meter.
Learning licence scam: 7 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, 10 others booked
Learning licence scam: 7 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, 10 others booked
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Hubby, mother-in-law grab woman’s money, gold slyly
Hubby, mother-in-law grab woman’s money, gold slyly
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145