NCP Wadi President, others join BJP

Nagpur: Wadi President of National Congress Party (NCP) Rajesh Jirapure, Former Municipal Council Member Surekha Rinke and Preet Dhote, Dablameti Youth Congress President has joined the Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday.

Power Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule and MLA Sameer Meghe were on their Hingna Vidhan Sabha tour when this occurred.

MLA Meghe welcomed all the new members with open heart and requested them to work hard for the success of the party in upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.