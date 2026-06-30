Maharashtra orders inspection of all blood centres after FDA shuts two facilities

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Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the closure of two blood centres over serious regulatory violations, the Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has directed inspections of all government and private blood centres across the state.

In a circular issued by SBTC Director Dr Suhas Mohanalkar, blood transfusion officers have been instructed to inspect every blood centre under their jurisdiction, submit quarterly inspection reports to the SBTC and the concerned FDA officials, and recommend action against facilities found violating prescribed norms.

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The circular reiterates that blood is classified as a “drug” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, making compliance with standards governing its collection, processing, storage and distribution mandatory.

Inspecting officers have been asked to verify compliance with technical standards, assess whether blood collection matches actual demand, inspect the transportation of blood supplied to other states, and ensure such transfers are reported to the SBTC. It also states that blood collection should not exceed the average requirement of the previous three years.

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The inspections will cover agreements for plasma supplied to fractionators, updating of daily blood stock on the government’s e-Blood Bank portal, display of processing charges, staffing levels, audit records, reconciliation of blood bags, and the disposal of unused or damaged blood bags. Officers have also been asked to review complaints received by blood centres and the action taken on them.

Calling the circular a reiteration of existing norms, Dr Mohanalkar said regular inspections and audits were essential to detect deficiencies before they compromise public safety.

“Blood banks are required to comply with guidelines issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council, the National AIDS Control Organisation and the FDA. Those failing to meet the prescribed standards could face action similar to that taken in the recent cases,” he said.

Dr Mohanalkar added that the circular would remain in force until revised guidelines are issued. He also noted that Maharashtra continues to face periodic blood shortages, particularly during festivals and the summer and monsoon months, when voluntary blood donations decline and organising donation camps becomes difficult.

The directive follows the FDA’s decision to suspend the licences of Mumbai’s Sir J J Metropolitan Blood Centre and Maya Blood Centre in Badlapur.

At the Sir J J Metropolitan Blood Centre, inspectors found deficiencies in the storage and control of blood and blood components, improper handling of reactive and expired blood bags, shortcomings in biomedical waste disposal and malfunctioning equipment.

As for the Maya Blood Centre, inspectors found expired equipment calibration, lack of quality control testing, irregularities in biomedical waste management, and the absence of mandatory approvals and records for blood donation camps, FDA officials said.

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