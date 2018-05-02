Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Dec 10th, 2019
Maharashtra: Onion prices continue to surge in Nagpur

The price of onions in the markets of Nagpur continued to soar, creating severe distress for the consumers.”We are unable to buy onions any more. Earlier, we used to purchase 2 kilograms of onion, now we have to make do with 250 grams,” said Chandrakant.

Arjun Sahoo, a shopkeeper in Nagpur, told ANI: “The price of onions has reached Rs 120 per kilogram. Furthermore, we are receiving damaged stocks. So we are unable to sell onions in the markets, which has created problems for us as well as our customers.”

He further stated that shopkeepers are unable to make any profit as more than 5-7 kilograms of onion pe sack are discarded as they are damaged.

Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
