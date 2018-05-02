Young girl commits suicide in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A young girl committed suicide in Ganeshpeth area on Monday afternoon. The reason behind the girl taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

The deceased, Pournima alias Dodo Raju Sangore (22), originally hailed from Panchasheel Nagar, Bhadravati, Chandrapur district but was currently staying as tenant in Deepak Supare’s house at Plot No. 181, Ganjipeth Patilpura, Ganeshpeth. On Monday before 3 pm, Pournima ended her lofe by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of odhni in her room at first floor. The reason behind Pournima taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Ganeshpeth PSI P N Randai, based on a complaint lodged by Megha Karandas Meshram (23), resident of Lalapeth Colony, WCL Qr No. DSS 31, Chandrapur, has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.