Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 10th, 2019

Young girl commits suicide in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A young girl committed suicide in Ganeshpeth area on Monday afternoon. The reason behind the girl taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

The deceased, Pournima alias Dodo Raju Sangore (22), originally hailed from Panchasheel Nagar, Bhadravati, Chandrapur district but was currently staying as tenant in Deepak Supare’s house at Plot No. 181, Ganjipeth Patilpura, Ganeshpeth. On Monday before 3 pm, Pournima ended her lofe by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of odhni in her room at first floor. The reason behind Pournima taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Ganeshpeth PSI P N Randai, based on a complaint lodged by Megha Karandas Meshram (23), resident of Lalapeth Colony, WCL Qr No. DSS 31, Chandrapur, has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
Hindi News
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Trending News
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Featured News
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
Trending In Nagpur
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145