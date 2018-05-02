Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Fire at Shivaji Market in Pune, 25 shops gutted

    Pune: A major fire broke in an old fruit and vegetable market in Pune early Tuesday morning, destroying at least25 shops, fire brigade officials said.

    There was no report of any casualty, they said.

    The fire broke out around 4 am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area here in Maharashtra, a fire official said.

    At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze, he said.

    “After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the blaze was doused in half-an-hour,”

    Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said.

    No one was injured, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Thane Police implicated PI Ashok Meshram sans his name in suicide note of Child Development Project Officer
    Thane Police implicated PI Ashok Meshram sans his name in suicide note of Child Development Project Officer
    Sex racket busted in Wathoda, married woman rescued
    Sex racket busted in Wathoda, married woman rescued
    Teenage boy meets watery grave while bathing in Koradi lake
    Teenage boy meets watery grave while bathing in Koradi lake
    Nagpur: Ex-Dy Mayor’s son held for gambling with 12 others
    Nagpur: Ex-Dy Mayor’s son held for gambling with 12 others
    NMC imposes fine of ₹ 50,000 on Radiance Hospital for several irregularities
    NMC imposes fine of ₹ 50,000 on Radiance Hospital for several irregularities
    लॉकडाऊनला नागपूरकरांचा उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद ; पोलीसांचा कडक बंदोबस्त
    लॉकडाऊनला नागपूरकरांचा उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद ; पोलीसांचा कडक बंदोबस्त
    रेडियंस हॉस्पीटल वर ५० हजारांचा दंड
    रेडियंस हॉस्पीटल वर ५० हजारांचा दंड
    सावनेर में प्रशासनिक ढिलाई पड़ रही भारी
    सावनेर में प्रशासनिक ढिलाई पड़ रही भारी
    रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या संपूर्ण कामाचा तपशील सात दिवसात सादर करा : दिकोंडवार
    रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या संपूर्ण कामाचा तपशील सात दिवसात सादर करा : दिकोंडवार
    राष्ट्राच्या पुनर्निर्माणासाठी योग्य दृष्टिकोनाची अमलबजावणी आवश्यक : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    राष्ट्राच्या पुनर्निर्माणासाठी योग्य दृष्टिकोनाची अमलबजावणी आवश्यक : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145