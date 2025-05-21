Maharashtra names Chief Justice “Permanent State Guest” days after protocol lapse

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has issued protocol guidelines to ensure adherence to the official decorum during the visit of the Chief Justice of India to Mumbai and other parts of the State.

As per the guidelines, the Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is now officially designated as a permanent state guest in Maharashtra, a State Government release issued on Tuesday said.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While the guidelines cited the State Guest Rules, the State Government was embarrassed on Sunday when CJI Gavai expressed his displeasure over the absence of the State Chief Secretary, the DGP or the Mumbai Police Commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the State after being elevated to the top judicial post.

CJI Gavai, who took the oath of the new office on May 14, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme.

On Monday, State Cabinet Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he had phoned and apologised to CJI Gavai on behalf of the State Government over ‘protocol lapse’.

As per the Maharashtra State Guest Rules, 2004, dignitaries included in the list of declared state guests or those considered as such are accorded reception and farewell arrangements at airports by the State Protocol Sub-division.

At the district level, the District Collector’s office ensures similar arrangements through designated protocol officers.

Accordingly, the Chief Justice of India will continue to be entitled to all protocol-related facilities as per the State Guest Rules, 2004, including accommodation, vehicle arrangements, and security throughout the state during visits.

During the Chief Justice’s visit to Mumbai, the Chief Secretary or their senior representative, the Director General of Police or a senior representative, and for visits to other districts, the respective District Collector and Commissioner/Superintendent of Police or their senior representatives are instructed to welcome the dignitary.

As per the General Administration Department’s circular dated March 7, 2022, the department concerned with the purpose of the dignitary’s visit must appoint a liaison officer to facilitate coordination and reception.

Accordingly, during visits to Mumbai, the Law and Judiciary Department, Ministry of Maharashtra, shall appoint a Group-A level gazetted liaison officer. For visits to other districts, the respective district courts, in coordination with the District Collector, shall appoint such officers.

The General Administration Department has instructed all concerned authorities to strictly implement these guidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement