OCW Implements Digital Twin Technology to Enhance Water Network Management in Nagpur…

Nagpur:, OCW has introduced Digital Twin technology as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening water infrastructure and service delivery for the residents of Nagpur. This advanced system consolidates all operational data into a unified digital platform, offering a comprehensive, real-time view of the city’s entire water network.

The implementation of Digital Twin technology supports a more predictive and data-driven approach to water management. It enables fewer service disruptions through faster leak detection and quicker repairs, more consistent water pressure and availability across neighborhoods, and improved water quality monitoring, with issues identified and resolved in real time. Quicker response times during emergencies or service interruptions, along with long-term planning for infrastructure upgrades to support the city’s future growth, contribute significantly to building consumer trust by ensuring transparency, reliability, and accountability in service delivery.

Through this technological advancement, OCW aims to anticipate challenges before they affect residents. This initiative will not only enhance operational efficiency but also strengthen Nagpur’s water infrastructure against future demands and disruptions.

This initiative aligns with OCW’s strategic objective to modernize utility operations and ensure a reliable, citizen-focused approach to water management in Nagpur.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.

