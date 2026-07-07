Maharashtra moves to shut dance bar licence loophole with tough new Bill

Government seeks to end misuse of orchestra licences allegedly used to run dance bars under the guise of live music

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Mumbai: In a decisive move to curb the alleged misuse of licence provisions by dance bars, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the State Legislative Assembly seeking to bring all licences for live music performances and orchestras in hotels, restaurants and bars under the ambit of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016.

The proposed legislation, tabled by Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar, seeks to plug what the government describes as a long-standing legal loophole that has enabled several establishments to operate dance bars under the guise of orchestra and live music licences issued under the Maharashtra Police Act.

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According to the government, a number of bar owners have been obtaining orchestra licences—which are comparatively easier to secure under the Maharashtra Police Act, and subsequently using them to conduct dance performances, thereby sidestepping the stringent regulatory framework prescribed under the 2016 Dance Bar Act.

At present, Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act empowers Police Commissioners and District Magistrates to issue licences for public entertainment, including music and dance performances. The proposed amendment seeks to remove this route for hotels, restaurants and bars by mandating that all permissions for orchestras and live music at such establishments be granted only under the 2016 legislation.

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Officials said the move would effectively prevent establishments from disguising dance bars as orchestra venues and ensure that every such establishment comes under a uniform and far stricter licensing regime.

If enacted, the new law will require hotels, restaurants and bars seeking permission for orchestras or live music performances to comply with all provisions of the Maharashtra Dance Bar Act, 2016, including stringent norms governing licensing, operational standards, surveillance, and safeguards for the dignity, safety and welfare of women employed at such establishments.

The amendment follows repeated concerns raised by the State Government that certain operators were exploiting gaps in existing laws to continue running dance bars despite regulatory restrictions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier stated that the government was determined to eliminate this loophole and ensure that no establishment could evade the provisions of the 2016 law by obtaining licences under a different statute.

Government sources said the proposed amendment represents another significant step towards strengthening oversight of entertainment establishments and enforcing greater accountability in the sector. The issue of dance bars has remained the subject of prolonged legal battles and political debate in Maharashtra for nearly two decades.

By bringing orchestra and live music licences under a single, comprehensive legal framework, the government aims to prevent misuse of licensing provisions, tighten regulatory control and ensure that commercial establishments cannot circumvent the law by operating dance performances under the cover of orchestra permits.

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