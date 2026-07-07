Domicile proof must for driving licence applicants from Aug 1

State also moves to regulate bike taxis with mandatory police verification, PSV badge and welfare fund for drivers

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Mumbai: In a significant policy decision aimed at strengthening the State’s transport administration, the Maharashtra Government has announced that a domicile certificate will become a mandatory document for all new driving licence applicants from August 1, 2026. The move is intended to streamline the licensing process, enhance verification mechanisms and ensure greater transparency in the issuance of driving licences.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday while replying to questions during the Question Hour. He informed the House that the proposed rules have already been forwarded to the Law and Judiciary Department for legal scrutiny and will be implemented immediately after receiving the necessary approval.

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Besides announcing the new driving licence norms, the minister also outlined the government’s roadmap for regulating bike taxi services across the state. Responding to a query raised by MLA Dilip Lande, Sarnaik said the government is simultaneously cracking down on unauthorised bike taxi operations while finalising a comprehensive regulatory framework for the sector.

He said the proposed bike taxi policy aims to ensure passenger safety, bring app-based services under legal regulation, generate additional revenue for the state and create employment opportunities for thousands of young people.

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Under the proposed framework, every bike taxi operator will be required to pay a daily government fee of Rs 5, while an additional Rs 2 from every ride will be deposited into a welfare fund for the benefit of drivers.

The minister made it clear that enforcement against illegal transport services and traffic rule violators will continue without relaxation. He added that the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, have been drafted with special emphasis on the safety of women commuters, students and minor passengers.

According to the proposed regulations, every bike taxi driver must possess a valid driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, along with a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge issued under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Drivers will also be required to undergo police verification before the badge is issued.

Sarnaik reiterated that private motorcycles cannot be used to carry passengers for commercial purposes without government authorisation. However, he said the State Transport Authority has granted 30-day temporary licences to leading app-based aggregators, including Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd., Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. (Rapido) and ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), to operate bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The companies have been directed to fulfil all regulatory requirements within the stipulated period.

Highlighting the government’s enforcement drive, the minister informed the Assembly that transport authorities detected 814 vehicles operating illegally without permits between April 2025 and March 2026. Of these, 151 vehicles were seized, 14 FIRs were registered and penalties amounting to Rs 16.25 lakh were recovered.

During the subsequent period from April to May 2026, authorities initiated action against 211 unauthorised vehicles, seized 66 vehicles and collected fines totalling Rs 2.31 lakh, although no criminal cases were registered during those two months.

The minister said the government’s objective is to establish a transparent and legally regulated bike taxi ecosystem that safeguards passengers, ensures accountability among operators, strengthens transport governance, increases state revenue and generates sustainable employment opportunities across Maharashtra.

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