Maharashtra MLA Nana Patole Shows WhatsApp Chats, Alleges Fadnavis Govt Using Police to Extort Citizens

Bhandhara/Nagpur: Congress MLA Nana Patole has leveled serious allegations against the Fadnavis government, claiming that the administration is instructing police officers to target citizens with fines as a means to generate revenue.

Patole, speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, said the government is “effectively filling its coffers by burdening ordinary people” and accused senior officials of giving specific targets for issuing challans.

As proof, Patole presented screenshots of WhatsApp chats between police officers, which allegedly show senior officials directing subordinates to increase the number of fines and meet predetermined targets.

The opposition leader’s revelations have sparked heated debate in Maharashtra’s political circles, raising questions about whether this is government overreach under the guise of revenue collection or merely a political accusation by the opposition.