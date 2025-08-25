Nagpur: CBSE Schools to Remain Closed on Hartalika Teej, Anant Chaturdashi, and Vijayadashami

Nagpur: As per directives from the State Education Department, all CBSE schools in Nagpur district will remain closed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, on account of Hartalika Teej.

In addition, schools will also observe holidays on September 25 (Anant Chaturdashi) and October 14 (Ashok Vijayadashami).

The move comes after the CBSE School Staff Welfare Association (SISWA) demanded parity in holiday schedules between CBSE schools and state board institutions. Responding to the representation, Secondary Education Officer Gautam Gedam issued an order directing that the holidays be made applicable to all schools, irrespective of their board or management.

The circular further stressed the need for strict adherence to the annual holiday schedule, ensuring uniform implementation across institutions.

With this decision, CBSE teachers and staff will now enjoy the same festival holidays as their counterparts in state board schools, marking a significant step toward standardization in academic calendars across the district.