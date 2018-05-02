Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has tested positive for COVID-19. Patil took to his Twitter to inform about his health and wrote that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister also informed that he is in good health and is taking appropriate advice from doctors. He is currently on a state-wide tour with family. He also urged all those who came in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection.

On Tuesday, February 16, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for COVID-19. He also took his Twitter to inform about his health.

“I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate” Patil tweeted.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Satej Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Dadaji Bhuse, Eknath Shinde, Uday Samant, Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Varsha Gaikwad, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19.