    Published On : Thu, Feb 18th, 2021
    Sensex sheds 379 points; Nifty ends below 15,200

    Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 379 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 379.14 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 51,324.69.

    Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 89.95 points or 0.59 per cent to 15,118.95. Bajaj Finance was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, skidding over 2 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, M&M and ICICI Bank. ONGC was the top gainer, rallying around 8 per cent. NTPC, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank were among the other winners. According to analysts, profit-booking in private banks, auto and FMCG dragged the benchmarks.

    Indian markets could not sustain early gains and started trading in negative zone in the afternoon session as selling pressure was witnessed following weak global cues mainly from western markets as investors awaited key economic data, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai ended on a positive note, while bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

    Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has tested positive for COVID-19. Patil took to his Twitter to inform about his health and wrote that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister also informed that he is in good health and is taking appropriate advice from doctors. He is currently on a state-wide tour with family. He also urged all those who came in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection. On Tuesday, February 16, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for COVID-19. He also took his Twitter to inform about his health. “I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate” Patil tweeted. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Satej Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Dadaji Bhuse, Eknath Shinde, Uday Samant, Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Varsha Gaikwad, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19.
    मालमत्ता कर वसुलीचा उद्दिष्ट पूर्ण करा
    महापौरांनी केली झिंगाबाई टाकळी प्राथमिक आरोग्य केन्द्राची आकस्मिक तपासणी
    युवक काग्रेसतर्फे पेट्रोल डिझेल दरवाढीचा विरोधात विश्वासघात आंदोलन
    मनपाच्या बंद पडलेल्या शाळा लवकरच होणार सुरू : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi
