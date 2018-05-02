    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 18th, 2021

    No permission given for Tikait”s rally: Yavatmal collector

    Nagpur; Amid growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra”s Yavatmal district has not yet given permission for a `Maha Panchayat” of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on February 20.

    “Looking at the increase in coronavirus cases over the last two days, the Superintendent of Police has given a report that permission should not be given,” Yavatmal Collector M D Singh said.

    “Also, we have ordered lockdown in the district from tonight, so we have not given permission for the rally,” he told PTI.

    Tikait, one of the leaders of farmers” agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi borders, was scheduled to address the rally at Azad Maidan ground in Yavatmal city on Saturday.

    In Nagpur, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders Shrikanth Taral and Sandip Gidde, organizers of the Maha Panchayat, said they have applied to the administration for permission afresh and promised to follow all norms for COVID-19 prevention.

    Trending In Nagpur
    No permission given for Tikait”s rally: Yavatmal collector
    No permission given for Tikait”s rally: Yavatmal collector
    Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has tested positive for COVID-19. Patil took to his Twitter to inform about his health and wrote that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister also informed that he is in good health and is taking appropriate advice from doctors. He is currently on a state-wide tour with family. He also urged all those who came in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection. On Tuesday, February 16, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for COVID-19. He also took his Twitter to inform about his health. “I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate” Patil tweeted. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Satej Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Dadaji Bhuse, Eknath Shinde, Uday Samant, Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Varsha Gaikwad, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19.
    Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has tested positive for COVID-19. Patil took to his Twitter to inform about his health and wrote that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister also informed that he is in good health and is taking appropriate advice from doctors. He is currently on a state-wide tour with family. He also urged all those who came in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection. On Tuesday, February 16, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for COVID-19. He also took his Twitter to inform about his health. “I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate” Patil tweeted. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Satej Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Dadaji Bhuse, Eknath Shinde, Uday Samant, Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Varsha Gaikwad, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19.
    मालमत्ता कर वसुलीचा उद्दिष्ट पूर्ण करा
    मालमत्ता कर वसुलीचा उद्दिष्ट पूर्ण करा
    महापौरांनी केली झिंगाबाई टाकळी प्राथमिक आरोग्य केन्द्राची आकस्मिक तपासणी
    महापौरांनी केली झिंगाबाई टाकळी प्राथमिक आरोग्य केन्द्राची आकस्मिक तपासणी
    युवक काग्रेसतर्फे पेट्रोल डिझेल दरवाढीचा विरोधात विश्वासघात आंदोलन
    युवक काग्रेसतर्फे पेट्रोल डिझेल दरवाढीचा विरोधात विश्वासघात आंदोलन
    मनपाच्या बंद पडलेल्या शाळा लवकरच होणार सुरू : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    मनपाच्या बंद पडलेल्या शाळा लवकरच होणार सुरू : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145