Maharashtra Mini Olympics in Pune from Jan 1 to 12

Four sporting events to be organised in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Mini Olympics is being organized in the State from January 1 to 12, 2023 and the competition is going to be held in 39 sporting events and categories. The main tournaments are being held at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi, Baramati, Pune. These competitions have also been organized at Gorpadi, Pune Club and other districts of the state namely Nagpur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Amravati and Mumbai.

Badminton, Handball, Net Ball and Sepak Takraw are the four sports competitions organized in Nagpur district. It is very important to create a positive atmosphere in the entire state for organizing this competition. A grand Krida Jyot rally has been organized on December 30 at 8.30 am in the presence of Nagpur District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar and District Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand.

Maharashtra is the first State in the country to host the State Olympic Games and will comprise over 1.4 lakh athletes, referees, guides, technical officials, volunteers and officials. Athletes will compete for 1,075 gold medals, 1,000 silver and 1,450 bronze medals across 39 sports.

Krida Jyot Rally passing through Nagpur in view of the Maharashtra Mini Olympic Competition on the morning of December 30, from Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur, Pagalkhana Chowk, Police Talao Chowk, Katol Naka Chowk, Seminary Hills, Japanese Garden Chowk, High Court Chowk, Ladies Club, MLA Hostel, Law College, Laxmi Bhawan, Shankar Nagar Chowk, Bajaj Nagar Chowk, Deekshabhoomi, Rahate Colony Chowk and Ajni Chowk, Wardha Road and will leave for Pune via Samruddhi Mahamarg.

