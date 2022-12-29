Do’s and Don’ts while driving on Samruddhi Mahamarg highway

With spurt in mishaps, preventive steps is a buzzword on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nagpur: In the wake of spurt in accidents on the recently commissioned Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, some fellow commuters have urged the travellers to be cautious and take measures to prevent mishaps and other contingencies. Following are the important points:

Before starting the journey on the Samruddhi Highway, keep the following points in mind.

1) Take plenty of water and some food with you before travelling.

2) Do not travel at high speed, preferably within a hundred.

3) Before travelling, first of all check the tyres of your car, if possible, fill the tyres with nitrogen air.

4) Before starting the journey, check the petrol and all types of oil in the vehicle properly.

5) Even if the car is equipped with cruise control, your focus should be on the road ahead.

6) Samruddhi Mahamarg has not been completed yet, so we have to keep all kinds of amenities. Petrol pump is 200 kms on this Expressway. There is no shop at present.

7) Drive according to the condition of the tyres of your own vehicles and drive at that speed otherwise the tyres may burst and cause an accident due to the cement road.

8) Stop the car for 20 minutes preferably every two or three hours so that the tyre and engine temperature can cool down a bit.

Your car tyres are not suitable for cement roads. So these tyres burst immediately if the speed is high. So even if it is the Expressway, don’t increase the speed too much. Maximum 120 km/hr.

Life is precious.

