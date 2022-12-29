Oppn stages fresh protest at Vidhan Bhavan demanding resignation of Sattar

Nagpur: On Day-4 of second week of Winter Session in Nagpur, the Opposition members staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here and reiterated their demand for Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar’s resignation while accusing him of indulging in corruption.

The MVA members shouted slogans, “Resign, resign, corrupt minister resign”, “50 khoke khao.” The MLAs protested against the government by taking banners and placards in their hands. The fourth day of the second week of the Winter Session is also going to be full of uproar.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Opposition raised slogans on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday and adopted an aggressive stance against the ruling party. “Dismiss, dismiss. Dismiss corrupt minister”, MLAs raised slogans about Minister Abdul Sattar. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Nana Patole, Rohit Pawar, Yashomati Thakur, Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Avadh Bhaskar Jadhav, Sachin Ahir, Vikas Thakre and all opposition MLAs participated in the protest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement