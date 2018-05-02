Maharashtra MBSHSE SSC 10th result 2019 expected to be declared on 6 June

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Education(MBSHE) is expected to release the results for SSC(class 10th) examination on 6 June, according to media reports. However, the board will reportedly confirm the release date a day before the actual results. The SSC(class 10th) examination was held between 1 March and 22 March 2019.

The board declared the HSC(class 12th) results earlier this month. Nearly 14 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra HSC examination this year. While last year, around 17 lakh students appeared for the examination and the result was released on 8 June.

To check results, students can visit the official website of the state board www.mahresult.nic.in.

To check results, follow the steps:

Go to the website www.mahresults.nic.in, click on the result link on the homepage.

Click ‘Maharashtra SSC result 2019’ tab.

Enter roll number and login credentials. You will be able to view your results and you can also download it for future reference.