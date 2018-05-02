Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jun 4th, 2019

Maharashtra MBSHSE SSC 10th result 2019 expected to be declared on 6 June

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Education(MBSHE) is expected to release the results for SSC(class 10th) examination on 6 June, according to media reports. However, the board will reportedly confirm the release date a day before the actual results. The SSC(class 10th) examination was held between 1 March and 22 March 2019.

The board declared the HSC(class 12th) results earlier this month. Nearly 14 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra HSC examination this year. While last year, around 17 lakh students appeared for the examination and the result was released on 8 June.

To check results, students can visit the official website of the state board www.mahresult.nic.in.

To check results, follow the steps:

Go to the website www.mahresults.nic.in, click on the result link on the homepage.

Click ‘Maharashtra SSC result 2019’ tab.

Enter roll number and login credentials. You will be able to view your results and you can also download it for future reference.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Maharashtra News
कामठी येथे इफ्तार पार्टीचे आयोजन
कामठी येथे इफ्तार पार्टीचे आयोजन
चोरीच्या गुन्ह्यातील दोन चोरट्याना अटक, 45 हजार 200 रुपयाचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
चोरीच्या गुन्ह्यातील दोन चोरट्याना अटक, 45 हजार 200 रुपयाचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
Hindi News
6 जून को घोषित होगा 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक
6 जून को घोषित होगा 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
Trending News
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
Featured News
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Trending In Nagpur
Maharashtra MBSHSE SSC 10th result 2019 expected to be declared on 6 June
Maharashtra MBSHSE SSC 10th result 2019 expected to be declared on 6 June
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
Farewell ceremony at Kamnapure Juniour College
Farewell ceremony at Kamnapure Juniour College
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Resolve issues of traders before assembly elections of state : Dipen Agrawal to state government
Resolve issues of traders before assembly elections of state : Dipen Agrawal to state government
Book Exhibition organized by TGPCA
Iftar party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Iftar party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
MHT CET result declared, Mumbai’s Kimaya, Amravati’s Siddhesh are joint toppers
MHT CET result declared, Mumbai’s Kimaya, Amravati’s Siddhesh are joint toppers
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145