Maharashtra Language Committee Opposes Hindi as Third Language in Schools

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Language Advisory Committee has publicly opposed the introduction of Hindi as a third language alongside Marathi and English for students in Classes I to V in state schools, challenging the state government’s recent decision. This opposition follows similar resistance in Tamil Nadu, where the introduction of a compulsory third language in primary schools has sparked controversy.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the committee argued that the move lacked academic justification and was not aligned with students’ psychological needs. The state government had announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) on April 16, which includes the directive that Hindi be taught as a third language from Grade 1. This decision quickly led to a wave of criticism, especially on social media, with opposition parties voicing their concerns.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, stating that he had not yet reviewed the committee’s letter but clarified that Hindi would not replace Marathi. He emphasized that Marathi remains mandatory and that, under the NEP, learning three languages is compulsory, with two of them being Indian languages. The committee, he explained, chose Hindi as the third language due to the availability of qualified teachers.

However, Fadnavis assured that schools could opt to teach another Indian language instead of Hindi, provided at least 20 students choose it. If not, online classes could be arranged, especially for schools located near state borders.

Despite these clarifications, the Language Advisory Committee remains opposed, calling the three-language policy “unscientific” and arguing it would place unnecessary pressure on young students. The committee proposed that the requirement for two languages, including Marathi, should be enforced until Class XII. The letter also pointed out that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Pune should have consulted the committee before making such a decision, given that its members include linguistics experts and professors.

