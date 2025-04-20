1,148 Ticketless Travelers Caught in Nagpur Railway Inspection Drive

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a special ticket inspection drive conducted by Central Railway on April 19, 1,148 passengers traveling without tickets were caught across 22 trains running on various routes. This drive highlighted the ongoing issue of passengers traveling without tickets, often ignoring rules and regulations.

The railway authorities, in an effort to curb this behavior, have been regularly conducting random ticket checks. Passengers found traveling without tickets are fined, but many continue to flout the rules, causing inconvenience to ticket-holding passengers. Some even travel in AC coaches with general tickets, adding to the discomfort of legitimate travelers.

To address this, the Central Railway’s Nagpur division launched a surprise inspection on Saturday, deploying 90 ticket checkers, 8 Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers, and 5 commercial inspectors. The drive resulted in the collection of fines totaling ₹7,11,080 from the 1,148 offenders.

Railway officials have emphasized the need for passengers to purchase tickets and travel in the class for which they are issued, urging everyone to follow the rules for a smoother travel experience. This ticket checking campaign is set to continue regularly.

