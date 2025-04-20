Garuddrishti: Nagpur Police Crack Down on Minors Circulating Obscene Reels

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant action against the misuse of social media, Zone V police in Nagpur have booked 58 individuals, including 41 minors, for circulating objectionable, obscene, and fear-inducing reels on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The crackdown is part of Operation Garuddrishti (Eagle Eye), a special initiative launched in March to monitor and address inappropriate online content.

Led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niketan Kadam and supported by the cyber cell, the operation targets individuals creating or sharing such content for online attention or fame. The offences are being prosecuted under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) and the Arms Act.

Gold Rate 19 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800 /- Gold 22 KT 89,100 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Of the 58 booked, 41 were minors. In these cases, police are counseling parents and issuing formal warnings. “If a minor uploads objectionable content, their parents are summoned and educated about the legal implications. For adults, legal action is taken according to the nature of the content,” DCP Kadam stated. He also urged citizens to report any inappropriate content immediately to the nearest police station.

Mental health experts have raised concerns about the growing trend among teenagers to seek validation through social media. Child psychiatrist Dr. Neha Bhave noted, “Teenagers today are deeply influenced by likes, shares, and comments. In their pursuit of viral fame, many post bold or aggressive content without understanding the consequences, often driven by emotional instability.”

The police have vowed to continue monitoring social media platforms and take strict action to curb the trend, urging parents to stay involved in their children’s online activities.

Advertisement