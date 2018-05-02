Maharashtra IPS Lohit Matani penned a book on Public Administration

Nagpur: Maharashtra IPS officer Lohit Matani has written down a book on the topic ‘Public Administration and Public Policy’. The book is written by the painstaking efforts of the author in the last 5 years and is aimed at helping the students of Public Administration, Government Administration and Public Policy.

Written in a very simple and understandable language, the book by Lohit Matani extensively deals with the Public Administration syllabus of UPSC. It contains topics like Introduction to Public Administration, Good Governance, E-Governance, Administrative Behaviour, Administrative Thought, Organizational Dynamics, Accountability and Control, Administrative Law, Comparative Public Administration, Development Dynamics, Personnel Administration and Civil Services, Ethics in Public Administration, Public Policy, Techniques of Administrative Improvement and Financial Management.

Having practical experience of working for the Indian Government, along with thorough theoretical knowledge, Lohit Matani is well placed to write this book for the benefit of the students. He has qualified the Civil Services Examination in 2013 and 2014 with the Public Administration optional subject (he secured All India Rank 182 in 2013 and 176 in 2014). The book is written on the idea of ‘giving back to the society’.

The book has various unique and innovative features like dealing with difficult theories via the medium of real life case studies, connecting topics with the use of mind maps, flowcharts and diagrams, and dealing with the work of more than one thousand national and international scholars of Public Administration. It presents analytical insight on the philosophies of administrative thinkers. Moreover, it beautifully teaches the art of answer writing to the students by dealing with the questions asked in last 30 years of UPSC.

The foreword to the book has been written by the renowned senior advocate Shri Ram Jethmalani. Lohit Matani is an IPS Officer of 2014 batch, Maharashtra Cadre and is presently posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon, Maharashtra. This is the third book written by Lohit Matani, the first two being on ‘Internal Security’ and ‘Introduction to Civil Services’.