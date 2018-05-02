Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government Tuesday transferred 26 IAS officers across the state.

Prominent among them is Mumbai suburban district collector Sachin Kurve, who has been posted as secretary in the Chief Ministers Office (CMO), according to a government order issued tonight.

Deependrasinh Kushwah, chief officer of the MHADA board, has been appointed commissioner of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, replacing Radhakrishnan B.

Radhakrishnan will succeed Kushwah as the new chief officer of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) board.

Prashant Nanaware, collector of Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, has been appointed joint managing director of CIDCO, a town planning agency, said the order.

Below is the complete list of appointments: