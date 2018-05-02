CA Alphabets of trust and partner’s in nation building -CA Kishore Dewani

“To make the Nation strong on economic and financial front, Chartered Accountants form the back bone”, said CA Kishore Dewani Eminent Senior Chartered Accountant of the city. Every year 1st July is celebrated as “Chartered Accountants Day” and this year being the Platinum Jubilee Year, the CA Foundation Day was celebrated with more zeal and enthusiasm. Flag Hoisting ceremony was done at the hands of Chief Guest CA K P Dewani which was largely attended by members & students.

While narrating his life journey of becoming a CA, Shri Dewani while getting nostalgic, said that the recognition of 2 letters added to our names i.e. CA adds a lot of recognition as well as responsibility on our shoulders. The expectations from profession are changing and so are the need to ensure maintaining respect and dignity of profession in times to come, said Shri Dewani. He further urged the fellow members to keep themselves updated and ready for the challenges in near future. He further remarked that the Chartered Accountants have to read the law between the lines so they must take due care while understanding the new laws and regulation. He recalled the contributions of illustrious personalities i.e. Chartered Accountants of Nagpur Branch. He said we should equally consider our social responsibilities and should take steps to fulfill our obligations toward nation.

Various camps for member’s benefit and noble cause like Blood Donation, Basic Body Checkup, Organ Donation Awareness, Eye Check Up, Bone Density Check Up, Dental Check Up and awareness about naturopathy were also conducted on this day. These camps were inaugurated by Senior Chartered Accountant of the city, CA K. P. Sahasrabuddhe where Hon. Past President of ICAI, CA Jaydeep Shah was Guest of Honor.

CA K. P. Sahasrabuddhe, also guided the members present with the ever increasing challenges in the professional arena. He was delighted to find the all round activities of Nagpur Branch under able leadership of CA Suren Duragkar and extended his best wishes for the upcoming ventures as well.

While addressing the members and students CA. Jaydeep Shah highlighted the recognition and accolades which the Branch has received from Central & Regional Levels. He appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the various managing committees over the years that have ensured continuous activities for the larger benefit of Members & students. He also lauded the efforts of the current committee of Nagpur branch for conducting various events & guided the students for untiring efforts for excelling in their carrier.

On this foundation day, the branch organized Blood-Donation Camp in association with Jeevan Jyoti Blood Bank and Hedgewar Blood Bank. The branch also organized Full Body Check up Camp with the help of Dr. Abhiram Paranjape, Dr. Deshmukh and Team of Getwell Hospital. Dental Check up Camp with the help of Dr Neha Vipin Dehane & Eye Check up camp with the help of Dr. Viral Shah and Team. On this occasion around 131 Members, Students & Staff members, voluntarily donated their blood for the noble cause of the serving the society. Also one Naturopathy Camp by Mr. Kene was organized for the benefit of CA Students.

Earlier Chairman of the branch CA. Suren Duragkar, in his welcome address said that it is a moment of great joy & pride to celebrate 71st Chartered Accountants Day & on this occasion as we salute to all the pillars & seniors of our profession who have toiled hard to make the brand value of this esteemed profession. He recalled the contributions of all the respected past chairmen of the branch who have contributed immensely to the profession and to the branch.

CA Suren Duragkar, was falling short of words for appreciating the enthusiasm of members and students with respect to voluntarily coming forward to serve the society through the esteemed platform of Nagpur Branch. He concluded his feelings by extending his good wishes to the ones present on the occasion.

Regional Council Member, CA. Abhijit Kelkar, congratulated members on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee Year Celebrations of ICAI. CA’s being Partners in Nation Building shall always be committed towards providing ethical services to the best of their knowledge and ability, he remarked.

CA. Kirit Kalyani – Vice Chairman of the branch conducted the proceedings as regards Flag Hoisting while CA Saket Bagdia – Secretary conducted the proceedings for various camps on the occasion.

On this occasion prominently present were CA. Jiten Saglani, CA. Akshay Gulhane, CA Harish Rangwani, CA. Swapnil Ghate, CA. Sandeep Jotwani, CA. Rajesh Loya, CA Anil Parakh, CA. Julfesh Shah, CA O. S. Bagdia, CA. Satish Sarda, CA. Kavita Loya, CA Anil Kedia, CA V. Chakravarty & large number of members and CA. Students including Team WICASA members Ayush Gupta, Ayushi Agrawal, Aditi Pacheriwala, Vaidik Sakoniya, Riddhi Kothari, Krunal Dhabale & R. Aishwarya.