Maharashtra Govt Makes Marathi Mandatory in Administration

The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) mandating the use of Marathi language in all government offices. As per this directive, all employees in government offices, semi-government offices, corporations under the Maharashtra government, and other related institutions** must communicate in Marathi with visitors, except for those from outside India or non-Marathi-speaking states.

Any violation of this rule will be considered an act of official indiscipline. Complaints against non-compliance can be formally lodged with the in-charge of the respective office or department for necessary action. If the complainant is dissatisfied with the response, they have the right to escalate the matter to the Marathi Language Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature for further review.

