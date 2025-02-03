England Team Arrives in Nagpur for ODI Series; Shami, Pandya, Akshar Also Reach

Nagpur, February 3 – The England cricket team arrived in Nagpur on Monday ahead of their highly anticipated three-match ODI series against India, starting February 6 at the VCA Jamtha Stadium. Led by Jos Buttler, the English squad received a warm welcome from local cricket officials and fans at the airport.

Alongside the England team, a few key Indian players, including Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel, also arrived in Nagpur. These players, who were either rested or not part of the T20I squad, have now joined the team ahead of the 50-over format.

England, looking to bounce back after a 4-1 T20I series defeat, will soon begin practice at the Jamtha Stadium to adapt to Indian conditions. India, on the other hand, is aiming to continue its dominant run in white-ball cricket.

The second ODI will be held in Cuttack on February 9, followed by the final match in Ahmedabad on February 12. Both teams are using this series as key preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai.

With top players in action and intense battles expected, cricket fans are in for an exciting showdown!

