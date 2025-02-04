Nagpur Sizzles at 35.6°C as Unseasonal Heatwave Grips Vidarbha

Nagpur: Despite summer still being months away, the region is already experiencing an unusual spike in temperatures, with parts of Maharashtra witnessing record-breaking heat. Meteorologists attribute the soaring mercury levels to the lingering impact of last year’s El Niño phenomenon, coupled with climate change and the sun’s northward movement (Uttarayan).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures will remain above normal throughout this week and the next. On Monday, Brahmapuri recorded a scorching 37.8°C, an exceptionally rare event for February. Akola also saw the mercury cross 37°C, while Nagpur sweltered at 35.6°C, marking its hottest February day since 2006. The city’s minimum temperature of 17.9°C further added to the discomfort for residents.

With no signs of relief in sight, meteorologists warn that rising daytime temperatures will continue to cause distress across the region. Residents are advised to take precautions against the heat as Vidarbha braces for an unseasonably warm spell.