    Published On : Fri, Jul 31st, 2020
    Maharashtra Governor greets people on Bakri Eid

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Bakri Eid (Eid Ul Zuha). In his message, the Governor has said:

    “The auspicious festival of Bakri Eid gives a message of devotion, love, brotherhood and sacrifice. It is indeed gratifying that people practice charity and think of the welfare of the less privileged people while celebrating the festival. In the present challenging times, it has become all the more necessary to think of the welfare of our less fortunate brothers and sisters. I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters, on the happy occasion of Bakri Eid.”

