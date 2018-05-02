We will oppose lockdown: Mayor

Nagpur: Elected representatives, including MPs, MLAs and corporators cutting across party lines unanimously decided to oppose the administration’s move for a complete lockdown and curfew in the city being planned by a committee formed by district guardian minister and power minister Nitin Raut.

“If the lockdown is implemented, we will take to the streets,” said mayor Sandip Joshi.

In a meeting convened by the mayor on Friday, Ramtek MP and Shiv Sena leader Krupal Tumane, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, BJP MLAs Krushna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, MLC Anil Sole and leader of opposition and senior Congress corporator Tanaji Wanve were against the administration’s move. The elected representatives slammed Raut for his plan at a time when the city is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases.