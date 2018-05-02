Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Nov 16th, 2019
Maharashtra Governor felicitates Unsung Heroes from North East

Mumbai– Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the North East Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Social Awards to nominees from the North Eastern States in Mumbai on Friday (15th Nov).

Naga actress Rose Longchar, entrepreneur Toyi Swuro and Taekwondo Black Belt holder Menuodilhou Maurice Usou – all three from Nagaland were felicitated by the Governor at the International Convention Centre of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

National General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Sunil Ambekar, Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Stock Exchange Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Founder of the Red Carpet Social Awards Rebecca Changkija Sema and General Secretary of Students’ Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL) Atul Kulkarni and a large number of peple from the North East were present.

Compliementing SEIL and the organizers for instituting the awards, Governor Koshyari said the awards will promote the cause of unity and national integration. He appealed to the Bombay Stock Exchange to think of spending one percent of its profit for the development of the North East region and the welfare of its people.

