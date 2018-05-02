Maharashtra Governor calls upon universities to work for the success of ‘Bamboo Mission’

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today urged state universities to work for the success of the Bamboo Mission to realize the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Stating that Bamboo is not merely a grass or tree, but an important commodity for the empowerment of rural and tribal communities through self employment, the Governor asked universities to make Bamboo Mission their own mission and work for its success. He asked univertiy teachers to go beyond classroom teaching and give their contribution to society.

The Governor was addressing a 2 – Day International Webinar on Mass Plantation Drive for Bamboo Mission through videoconferencing from Raj Bhavan, Panaji, Goa on Saturday (19th Sept). The webinar was organized by the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

Stating that Bamboo requires minimum cost of cultivation, grows rapidly, provides fodder and stops soil erosion, the Governor said the baskets, furniture, jewellery, rakhis and other utility articles made from bamboo have become fashionable all over the world. He appealed to the volunteers of National Service Schemes to reach out to villagers and encourage them to undertake the cultivation of bamboo and also help them in the marketing of bamboo products.

*Bamboo Furniture in Raj Bhavan*

Governor Koshyari said that the 450- year old Raj Bhavan at Panaji, Goa has made extensive use of bamboo. He further said he has instructed his office to purchase bamboo furniture for the new building being constructed at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof P P Patil, Pro Vice Chancellor P P Mahulikar, Members of various boards of authorities of the University, eminent speakers, members of faculty, staff and students were present.