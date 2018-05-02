    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 20th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    BMC seals 1305 buildings in Mumbai for Covid

    Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed a total of 1305 buildings after 2749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai.

    “A total of 1305 buildings sealed in Mumbai after 2749 COVID-19 cases reported. 71,838 households residing in these sealed buildings,” BMC said.

    According to the health department, Maharashtra reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases in the state stand at 20,87,632, including 19,89,963 recoveries, 44,765 active cases 51,713 deaths.

    As Mumbai is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days the state government has deployed marshals to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing at public and religious places, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday. — ANI

